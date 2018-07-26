Artsakh is steadily becoming the perfect tourist destination

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. The tourism sector in Artsakh has grown significantly in January-May of 2018. The number of foreign tourists has grown by nearly 102%.

Artak Grigoryan, director of the department of tourism at Artsakh’s ministry of culture, youth affairs and tourism, told ARMENPRESS that currently 10 travel agencies operate in the country. He said that 4 new hotels have been opened this year, with the total number of hotel facilities now above 50.

He said that the results are due to consistent work, new policy, diversification of the area and targeted marketing.

“We developed a tourism development action plan this year. We’ve outlined the directions which we are guided by. A marketing plan has been designed and target markets have been identified. It would be wrong to claim that the growth is a result of this year’s actions. Tourism develops as result of the work which has been done during many years, stable policy and accurate positioning in the tourism market. We will have sustainable development in this area if no conflict situation exists,” he said.

Among the diversified tourism results are the historic-cultural direction, adventure tourism, agrotourism and gastro-tourism. Artsakh is also developing event tourism as it is regularly hosting numerous festivals and events.

With its magnificent nature, rich history, impressive and gourmet cuisine Artsakh is truly a wonderful tourist destination.

The ministry also considers developing wine tourism.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan