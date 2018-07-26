‘Ready to meet Aliyev face-to-face’, Pashinyan says in Al Jazeera interview

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has given an interview to Al Jazeera’s flagship program “Talk to Al Jazeera”, which will air this weekend.

Pashinyan talked about the revolution in Armenia and its consequences, the anti-corruption combat, the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and the closed borders with Turkey with Al Jazeera’s Robin Forestier-Walker.

Pashinyan told Al Jazeera he is ready to meet Azerbaijan’s President face-to-face to resolve the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and that Armenia is ready to establish a diplomatic relationship with Turkey without any precondition and that its side of the border with Turkey has never been closed, Asbarez reported.

He told Robin Forestier-Walker that the revolution now guarantees all Armenian citizens equality under the law and equal playing field for all businesses. His message to those who want to do business with Armenia and in Armenia is that his government guarantees the security of any investment.

The weekly “Talk to Al Jazeera” broadcasts highlight global leaders, icons and influential people.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan