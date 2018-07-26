LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-07-18
LONDON, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 25 July:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.10% to $2074.00, copper price up by 1.37% to $6285.00, lead price stood at $2154.00, nickel price up by 1.11% to $13650.00, tin price up by 1.64% to $19830.00, zinc price up by 0.35% to $2608.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $70000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
