PM reported on process of ongoing works for holding 17th La Francophonie summit in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Consultation was held in the Armenian government led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during which the preparation works for holding the 17th summit of the heads of La Francophonie state and government were discussed, the government told Armenpress.

PM Pashinyan attached importance to holding the summit at a high level. “We have a big list of foreign guests, presidents and prime ministers of dozens of countries will arrive in Armenia. Ensuring their comfort and security is a very important task for us. The proper organization and holding of this large-scale event is the issue of our country’s reputation and honor, even the shortcomings caused are unacceptable, and we should hold the event at the highest level”, PM Pashinyan said.

Members of the working group led by deputy prime minister Tigran Avinyan reported the PM on the ongoing works aimed at ensuring infrastructures and solving several technical problems and stated that they are being carried in accordance with the timeframe and respective solutions are given to the emerging problems. French-speaking volunteers will also be involved aimed at better organizing and holding the events.

Three days before the two-day summit, the forum of foreign ministers will be held. Wide presence of companies and enterprises of La Francophonie states is expected at the economic business forum which will be held within the frames of the summit: it is expected their number will reach 350, and during the forum memorandums of cooperation will be signed. The works on adopting the Living Together Pact, the fundamental document of the La Francophonie, were presented. On the sidelines of the summit, the congress of the union of La Francophonie journalists will also be held, reporters of different countries have already submitted applications for covering the summit and the events to be held within the frames of it. It was also reported that the logo, slogan – Living Together, have also been approved, a special website has been developed.

PM Pashinyan gave respective instructions to the responsible persons and attached importance to the coordinated work of the agencies to detect all possible problems on time and quickly solve them.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan