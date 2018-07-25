President Armen Sarkissian has great expectations from Cinema House

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on July 25 visited the Cinema House in Yerevan, reports Armenpress. The President toured the Cinema House, got acquainted with the projects to be implemented in the future and the wall of the fireplace hall of the House, on which previously renowned people, such as William Saroyan, Emir Kusturica and others, left their signatures.

“With great expectations for great art”, the President wrote on the wall.

“I have visited the Cinema House in late 1980s. If someone wanted to watch a film in Yerevan, it was possible to do that in very strange places, one of them was the club of the National Security Service. Western movies were screened there, and sometimes it was difficult to find a ticket. The Cinema House was a similar place where modern, Italian, French, sometimes also American films were being screened”, the President noted.

He added that the Armenian cinema was awakening in 1960-1970s, and during the years of the Soviet Union the Armenian cinema had perfect samples which are classical and today as well can be watched again and again.

“This trip was a memory for me. I think everything will be restored”, the President said, adding that everything will be done for the Cinema House to become a house for all residents of Yerevan, all Armenians and guests in general.

