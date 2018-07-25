Everything will be done to discover undisclosed cases as soon as possible: Police Chief meets with citizens

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Police Chief of Armenia Valeri Osipyan on July 25 had a meeting with a group of citizens, the Police told Armenpress.

During the meeting the citizens presented applications, complaints and proposals to the Police Chief. Most of the citizens previously were affected by crimes and asked to discover these cases as soon as possible. The Police Chief assured that the Police carry out a decisive fight against crime, and everything will be done to discover the undisclosed cases as soon as possible. There were citizens who complained about the actions of concrete police officers.

The Police Chief immediately tasked to examine the complaints and give proper solutions to the issues, as well as to inform the citizens about the results.

The citizens thanked the Police Chief for the warm reception, listening to their issues of concern and supporting them.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan