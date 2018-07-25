Minister Minasyan, EBRD delegation discuss EBRD-Armenia cooperation

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of economic development and investments Artsvik Minasyan today held a meeting with the delegation of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) led by Francis Malige, Managing Director for Eastern Europe and the Caucasus, chief economist Sergei Guriev, Bruno Balvanera, Director for the Caucasus, and head of the EBRD office in Armenia Dimitri Gvindadze, the ministry told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by deputy ministers, as well as other officials.

During the meeting issues relating to the EBRD activity and future cooperation development were discussed.

The minister highlighted the importance of cooperation with the EBRD, introduced the economic development trends and the process of ongoing reforms.

The officials also touched upon the issues on forming a favorable investment field and business environment.

At the end of the meeting the sides reaffirmed their readiness to develop the cooperation and partnering relations.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan