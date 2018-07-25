President Sarkissian gets acquainted with construction works of Hrant Matevosyan center- museum

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on July 25 visited the Hrant Matevosyan center-museum building in Yerevan where he got acquainted with the construction works, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Accompanied by Davit Matevosyan, son of the renowned writer, the President toured the building. Davit Matevosyan introduced the President on the works carried out so far, the entire design and concept of the center-museum, as well as its mission. It was stated that the center-museum’s activity will be directed for spread and propaganda of not only Hrant Matevosyan’s literary heritage, but also the Armenian culture and literature.

President Sarkissian attached importance to the works aimed at maintaining and spreading the renowned writer’s literary heritage, the completion of the center-museum before 2020, the 85th jubilee of the writer.

“It’s important that people will have a little Ahnidzor [village in Armenia where the writer was born] here, will be able to come here and communicate with the great master’s works and life”, the President said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan