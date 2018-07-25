Armenia’s economy positively reacts to ongoing anti-corruption operations: Minister Minasyan holds meeting with EU Ambassador

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Minister of economic development and investments Artsvik Minasyan met with Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, the ministry told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by EU delegation official, deputy ministers and etc.

During the meeting minister Minasyan said last week was full of meetings with the EU high-ranking officials, which is very important, and reaffirmed the readiness of the ministry to conduct en effective work.

The minister introduced the process of ongoing reforms in the country, touched upon the economic signals, investment policy and issues on improving the business environment.

In particular, talking about the economic indicators, minister Minasyan said as of the first half of the year 8.9% of economic activity has been registered, export and import volumes have increased, there is development in almost all areas which shows that the economy positively reacted to the ongoing anti-corruption operations and the government’s commitment to form a competitive environment. At the moment the formation of institutional systems and legislative reforms are a necessity. In this context the minister highlighted the public-private partnership and the importance to adopt respective bills for the protection of foreign investments.

The meeting also touched upon other issues relating to the capacity development, promotion of exports, intellectual property.

At the end of the meeting the sides again reaffirmed their readiness to develop the cooperation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan