Ambassador Mills assures Armenia and US have strong cooperation in many areas

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. There is a lot of interest right now towards Armenia in terms of investments and trade after the events in April-May, US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills told reporters at a briefing, reports Armenpress. He also attached importance to the Armenian government’s efforts to ensure the attractiveness of the investment climate for the US investors and all foreign investors in general.

“Investors are watching some of the changes here in the country which they welcome. They are also watching the investigations into corruption and tax evasion that the government has launched. And I can tell you that the US investors welcome that. They want to make sure that these investigations are done in accordance with the rule of law, and so that anyone who did investment here in good faith is not mistreated”, he said.

The US Ambassador said Armenia and the US have strong cooperation in many areas. “The one is the cultural area. Recently the Armenian ministry of defense was in Brussels and had a chance to meet with the senior defense department officials during which they discussed the opportunity to deepen our existing cooperation in the military field. Both for us and Armenia it’s very important to see the deepening and expansion of our economic and commercial relations”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan