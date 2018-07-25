Attempt is made to find way to make Pashinyan-Trump meeting happen – US Ambassador

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Attempt is made to find a way to make the meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and US President Donald Trump happen, US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills told reporters at a briefing, reports Armenpress. He added that no decision has been made yet on the meeting.

“We are looking at whether it might be possible for President Trump and Prime Minister both to meet in New York around the margins of the UN General Assembly”, he said.

Richard Mills said the US government and the Embassy in Yerevan are satisfied with the high level of bilateral relations. “Just in the last six weeks we had President Sarkissian in Washington to meet with the Secretary of State, we had the first deputy prime minister, the minister of justice is there this week”, the US Ambassador said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will depart for New York in September.

First deputy prime minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on July 24 commented on the possible meeting of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and US President Donald Trump via a video on Facebook. “Within the frameworks of the upcoming visit PM Pashinyan will depart for the US in September to participate in the UN General Assembly, and therefore on the sidelines of the visit the Congressmen find it appropriate to organize Pashinyan-Trump meeting: they launched a petition in the Congress for this purpose and address letter to President Trump”, he said.

