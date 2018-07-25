Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-07-18
YEREVAN, 25 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 25 July, USD exchange rate up by 0.07 drams to 480.88 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.56 drams to 562.77 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 7.64 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.26 drams to 632.89 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price up by 55.32 drams to 18991.09 drams. Silver price up by 0.42 drams to 239.79 drams. Platinum price up by 156.47 drams to 12971.48 drams.
