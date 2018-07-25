President Sarkissian receives EBRD delegation

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on July 25 received the delegation of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) led by Francis Malige, Managing Director for Eastern Europe and the Caucasus, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guests, the President said EBRD has a considerable involvement in Armenia’s economy and attached importance to the Bank’s contribution to the public and private partnership, development of small and medium entrepreneurship.

The Armenian President and the EBRD official also talked about the partnership priorities, ongoing projects, new opportunities to expand the cooperation in different sectors.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan