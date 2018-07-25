Armenian Ambassador, Mufti of Lebanon discuss importance of strengthening bilateral relations

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Mufti of the Republic of Lebanon Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian met with Armenian Ambassador Samvel Mkrtchyan on July 25, National News Agency of Lebanon reported.

The sides discussed the importance of establishing peace and stability in Lebanon and the region, as well as strengthening bilateral relations between Lebanon and Armenia.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan