Indian Embassy official wants to see Armenian-Indian economic ties more developed

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian-Indian economic ties are not at the development level we would like to see, but they are gradually strengthening, Nikhilesh Mohan Dhirar, First Secretary and Head of Chancery at the Indian Embassy in Armenia, told reporters during the official opening ceremony of the Indian fair in Yerevan, reports Armenpress. According to the official, holding such events is important for the development of the bilateral relations.

“Such events are important, but, unfortunately, we are not organizing them very frequently. The Indian Embassy would like to more frequently hold such exhibitions, as well as seminars. We want to show our cultural heritage, dances, handmade works, cuisine”, Nikhilesh Mohan Dhirar said.

Commenting on the investments being made by India, Nikhilesh Mohan Dhirar said they are assisting Armenia with several projects: the Armenian-Indian Center for Excellence in the IT field operates in Yerevan, computer lab has been created in Vanadzor, medical projects are being implemented in Yerevan. “We also have programs in the education sphere, we are financing 40 Armenians annually to visit India and study various subjects”, the official said.

The Embassy representative also talked about the Indian films, stating that he knows that Armenians like watching Indian movies.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan