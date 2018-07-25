Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 July

Armenian toddler in serious condition after surviving fall from 3-rd floor in Russia


YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. A three year old Armenian child is in serious condition after accidentally falling down from the third floor of a building in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Miraculously the child survived the 15 meter fall, local media said.

The child was left under the supervision of its grandmother, who in turn called emergency services.

No other details are available at the moment.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




