Armenian Armed Forces control situation in Nakhijevan section, says defense minister

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Armed Forces have already taken measures over Azerbaijan’s advancement in the neutral zone at the Nakhijevan section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, defense minister Davit Tonoyan told reporters today. Tonoyan says the Armenian Armed Forces are in control of the situation in the Nakhijevan section.

“Azerbaijani forces continue engineering works at the Nakhijevan section to reinforce their positions, while we are taking measures accordingly, in order to neutralize these actions,” Tonoyan said.

Speaking about the statement of Artsakh’s military commander about the possibility of an escalation at the border in September-October, the Armenian defense minister said that the Armenian Armed Forces are always expecting such developments.

“We always expect a re-launch of military operations, moreover not only from Azerbaijan,” he said.

Tonoyan also spoke about corruption risks in the military. He said that while corruption discoveries and dismissals happen in the defense ministry also, it doesn’t give much publicity over such cases because there is no need to.

He said that the ministry is undertaking great work for reducing corruption risks, incidents and criminal occurrences.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan