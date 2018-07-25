PM Nikol Pashinyan to participate in St. Petersburg EEU Intergovernmental Council session

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will depart for St. Petersburg, Russia tomorrow to participate in the Eurasian Economic Union’s Intergovernmental Council (Heads of government).

“As you know, due to the status obtained after the constitutional changes the Prime Minister of Armenia is involved in the EEU Supreme Economic Council, in the heads of state format, and this issue is solved also de jure, meaning Armenia will be continued being represented by the Prime Minister here.

But the legal regulations of the EEU Intergovernmental Council’s work haven’t yet been complied with the new text of the Armenian Constitution and in case of my non-participation in the Prime Ministerial Council session decision couldn’t have been adopted and the format would be disrupted.

Since I had announced back during the days of the Velvet Revolution that disrupting the EEU isn’t our goal, on the contrary – we must do our best to make the membership of our country to this organization more productive, I made the decision to depart for St. Petersburg,” Pashinyan said on Facebook.

