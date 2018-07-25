Erdogan appoints cousin deputy minister of education
YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has appointed his cousin Ibrahim Er to serve as deputy minister of education, local media reported.
Many Turkish citizens have expressed discontent online, some saying : “We are going back to the sultanate era. This is just the beginning”.
Er is the son of Erdogan’s aunt.
A former teacher, Er is also a member of the council of state, Turkey's highest administrative court.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
