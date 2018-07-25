President meets with Coordinating Council of National Minority institutions

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has held a meeting today with the Coordinating Council of National-Cultural Organizations of National Minorities of Armenia.

Members of the council represent 11 national minority communities of Armenia.

The participants of the meeting talked about the council’s activities and status, as well as a number of other issues relating to national minorities. Members of the council emphasized the significance of the structure, productive work and the need to maintain it.

The president expressed readiness to cooperate with institutions representing national minorities regardless of its status and mentioned that national minorities are the wealth of any country.

“You must be proud with both Armenian citizenship and your national identity,” Sarkissian said.

Sarkissian offered the representatives to submit clear proposals about issues of their concern.

