‘I see our future victories in your eyes’ – Pashinyan tells military academy graduates

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister attended the graduation ceremony of class 2018 of military academies, which took place in the headquarters of the defense ministry.

The Prime Minister congratulated the graduates and personally awarded certificates to a group of the officers.

“What does being an Armenian Army officer mean, it means to dedicate your life to the protection and security of the fatherland, it means to dedicate your life for the peaceful life, calm sleep and tranquil life of your fellow countrymen,” the PM said in his remarks.

“Tomorrow the Armenian Army won’t be the same as yesterday, because tomorrow the Armenian Army will have many of you, Lieutenants, as officers, commanders, whereas yesterday it didn’t have you in this status,” Pashinyan said.

“To be a commander means to be responsible before others and be responsible for others, be a commander means to have will and determination to give orders to die at the most important moment and this is an extremely heavy responsibility, and this is an extremely powerful responsibility, and only people with truly strong and unbreakable will can bear this responsibility. And in your eyes I see that you have the will not only to serve, but to triumph, to bring victories to our people, our state, our fatherland. I see the victories of our future in your eyes,” the PM said.

“The Armenian people have won the war, the Armenian people have won in building statehood and the Armenian people have won in establishing its power in its country and no one neither from outside or inside can and will not dare to take away this victory from the people. And the number one, most important protectors of this victory are you. Long live the Republic of Armenia, long live the Armenian Army, long live the armed forces of Armenia and the glorious soldiers and officers of Armenia”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan