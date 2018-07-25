230 military academy graduates awarded Lieutenant titles

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. 230 students of the Vazgen Sargsyan Military University, the Marshal Armenak Khamperyants Military Aviation University and the Yerevan State Medical University’s military-medical faculty graduated today and were awarded the titles of Lieutenant.

Galina Karapetyan, a young woman who completed her 4-year studies in the military aviation university, says she will serve in the military as platoon commander. “We are the first women to study for 4 years and get enlisted to service as platoon commanders,” she said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the graduation ceremony to personally congratulate the new officers. Pashinyan highlighted particularly the role of female officers.

The Premier said in his remarks that being an Armenian military officer means to be responsible not only before the soldiers, but also for the very soldiers.

“Tomorrow the Armenian army will not be the way it was yesterday, because it will have you. I am sure that each and everyone of you realizes that your presence will change something in the army and that the future of it depends on you,” Pashinyan said.

