‘Why Are Taxis In Armenia Better?’ Watch vlogger Nas Daily’s video

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Vlogger Nas Daily has released another video from his Armenia trip, this time focusing on the local cab drivers.

In the video titled “Why Are Taxis In Armenia Better”, Nas Daily shows how Armenian cab drivers prefer to use compressed gas as fuel due to both affordability and anti-pollution.

“The fastest way to save the environment is when it gets cheaper to use clean energy than traditional energy sources.

Armenian taxi drivers are not tree huggers...they just wanna save money.

But in doing so, they also helped pollute the environment less!

Compressed Gas is not the ultimate solution because it still can be bad for the environment but it's definitely the less evil one. It's a step in the right direction!” Nas Daily said on Facebook.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan