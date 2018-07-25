Healthcare ministry issues cyanobacter alert for certain locations of Lake Sevan

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. The healthcare ministry is advising to avoid swimming in areas where the water has turned green due to the presence of algae in Lake Sevan.

The healthcare ministry said the cyanobacter, or green algae, are found globally, particularly in stagnant waters. It said that certain types of the organisms produce toxins which can be hazardous in case of swimming in such waters, or accidentally swallowing it.

Possible symptoms after swimming in such waters include asthma, eye irritation, rash or allergic reactions.

The ministry issued a notification calling for locals and travelers to avoid swimming in green waters, supervise children in such areas and immediately contact a healthcare provider in the event of experiencing the abovementioned symptoms.

The algae-related “green” waters are present only in few locations of the lake.

