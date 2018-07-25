Five Afghans arrested by border agents after illegally crossing into Armenia from Turkey
YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Russian Federal Security Service (FSS) agents have apprehended five border trespassers while patrolling the Armenian-Turkish border.
The five trespassers attempted to illegally cross into Armenia, the Border Department of the FSS said.
The five individuals have been identified as Afghani citizens. They have been handed over to Armenian law enforcement agencies. The FSS said the trespassers are a "criminal group".
The incident is under investigation.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
