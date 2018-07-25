State oversight service tackles waste management issue in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. The State Oversight Service has dealt with the waste collection problem in Yerevan as numerous citizens filed complaints over poor performance of garbage management in the Armenian capital.

State Oversight Service director Davit Sanasaryan has said that a discussion has been held with Sanitek executives and City Hall officials over the matter.

Sanitek is the company which is dealing with waste management in Armenia.

The company has vowed to restore the normal process of operations, according to Sanasaryan.

“It will also renovate its equipment as soon as possible, increase waste containers and acquire new garbage trucks. Dear fellow-citizens, let’s help in keeping our city clean…,” Sanasaryan said on Facebook.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan