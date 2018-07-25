LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-07-18

LONDON, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 24 July:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 3.25% to $2097.00, copper price up by 1.66% to $6200.00, lead price up by 1.58% to $2154.00, nickel price down by 0.30% to $13500.00, tin price up by 0.39% to $19510.00, zinc price up by 0.62% to $2599.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $70000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.