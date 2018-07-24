Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-07-18

YEREVAN, 24 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 24 July, USD exchange rate down by 0.19 drams to 480.81 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.32 drams to 562.21 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 7.66 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.44 drams to 630.63 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 66.24 drams to 18935.77 drams. Silver price up by 1.68 drams to 239.37 drams. Platinum price up by 72.26 drams to 12815.01 drams.