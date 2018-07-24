Armenia, Bulgaria promote cooperation in field of labor migration

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government will discuss the issue on approving the agreement on regulation of labor migration signed with Bulgaria on February 12, 2018, reports Armenpress. The issue is included in the government’s July 26 session agenda.

The agreement aims to promote the comprehensive cooperation and friendship between the sides in the context of foreign and migration policies.

Armenia’s ministry of labor and social affairs considers appropriate the ratification of the agreement.

The justice ministry said the provisions of the agreement do no contradict to the laws of the Republic of Armenia or other normative legal acts.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan