Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 July

Soldier found dead in military position


YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. On July 24, at 15:30, the body of soldier Jorik Petrosyan, born in 1999, was found in the military position located in Armenia’s south-western direction, with a fatal gunshot wound on his head, the defense ministry told Armenpress.

Investigation is underway to clarify the details of the incident.

The defense ministry extends condolences to the family, relatives and co-servicemen of the soldier.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration