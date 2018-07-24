Soldier found dead in military position

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. On July 24, at 15:30, the body of soldier Jorik Petrosyan, born in 1999, was found in the military position located in Armenia’s south-western direction, with a fatal gunshot wound on his head, the defense ministry told Armenpress.

Investigation is underway to clarify the details of the incident.

The defense ministry extends condolences to the family, relatives and co-servicemen of the soldier.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan