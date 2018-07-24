Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 July

President Sarkissian attends event dedicated to 100th anniversary of foundation of Homenetmen


YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on July 24 attended the official event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the Homenetmen (Armenian General Athletic Union) in Yerevan’s Alexander Spendiaryan Opera and Ballet National Academic Theater, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




