Civil Contract party’s board session kicks off: PM Pashinyan attends the session

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. The session of the board of the Civil Contract party has kicked off on July 24 led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, reports Armenpress.

Zaruhi Batoyan, member of the party, deputy minister of labor and social affairs, told reporters that the issue of the candidate for the Yerevan mayor will not be discussed during the session. “We will discuss the nominated candidates, as it was announced that it is open, the candidates can be nominated and send their applications”, she said, adding that she, MP Alen Simonyan, actor Hayk Marutyan and PM’s advisor Srbuhi Ghazaryan are among the nominated candidates.

