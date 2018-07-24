UK to continue cooperation with Armenia’s defense ministry

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Defense minister Davit Tonoyan on July 24 received UK Ambassador to Armenia Judith Farnworth, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting issues relating to the cooperation of Armenia and the UK in the defense field were discussed. The Armenian defense minister attached importance to the main spheres of bilateral cooperation. He also highlighted the importance of holding regular military-political dialogue between the respective officials for the defense policy and cooperation of the two countries.

In her turn the UK Ambassador said the UK ministry of defense will continue the cooperation and reaffirmed the readiness to provide consulting support on directions presented by the Armenian defense ministry, including in the field of public procurement legislation.

Issues relating to the regional security were also discussed during the meeting.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan