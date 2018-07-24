Woman arrested on suspicion of giving bribe for voting in favor of Yerevan City Council candidate

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Within the frameworks of the criminal case, known as Zibileaks among the public, Heghine Pograryan has been arrested on July 24 on suspicion of committing a publicly dangerous act, the Special Investigative Service told Armenpress.

Based on the data received, Heghine Pograryan, before the May 14, 2017 Yerevan City Council elections, met with a couple and promised to give them 10.000 AMD bribe for voting in favor of City Council candidate Taron Margaryan.

Investigation continues.

