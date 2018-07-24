Armenian soldier receives fatal gunshot wound

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Investigative Committee conducts investigation to clarify the details of the death of soldier Jora Petrosyan, the Investigative Committee told Armenopress.

On July 24 the investigative department has been notified that soldier Jora Petrosyan has received a fatal gunshot wound in the military position.

According to the preliminary data, the soldier received a fatal gunshot wound as a result of violation of safety precautions of handling a firearm by the co-serviceman.

Criminal case has been launched into the incident.

Additional information on the investigation results will be provided.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan