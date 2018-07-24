Armenia’s Diaspora minister meets Presidential Commissioner for Humanitarian Issues and Overseas Cypriots

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of Diaspora Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, who is in Cyprus on an official visit, on July 24 met with Photis Photiou, Presidential Commissioner for Humanitarian Issues and Overseas Cypriots, the ministry told Armenpress.

The Diaspora minister thanked for the invitation and stated: “The fact that I paid my first visit to Cyprus is already a signal that we really highly value our relations and are ready to further strengthen them”.

In his turn Photis Photiou thanked for accepting the invitation. “I see how active you are, I follow your meetings. Our peoples have many commonalities, and perhaps this is the reason that we always assist you and vice versa”, he said.

During the meeting Photis Photiou also touched upon the Armenians living in Cyprus and their problems, stating that they always try to assist the Armenian community so that they can maintain their Armenian identity. “We do this by assisting the Armenian schools and churches. We want that Armenians will not be away from their roots. We also have a Diaspora and are well aware what problems people face while living not in the homeland”.

The officials also discussed the possible joint programs, highlighting the need to include youth in these programs as much as possible.

Diaspora minister Mkhitar Hayrapetyan arrived in Cyprus on an official visit. He is scheduled to meet with President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades. Thereafter, he will participate in the World Forum of Cypriots and the 3rd Armenia-Cyprus-Greece meeting on Diaspora affairs.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan