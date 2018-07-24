Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 July

President Bako Sahakyan holds meeting with group of activists of Artsakh Movement


YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan held meetings on July 24 with a group of activists of the Artsakh Movement and the representatives of public administration sphere within the frames of consultations on domestic political and foreign policy matters, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




