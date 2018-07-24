Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan offers condolences to Greek counterpart over deadly wildfires

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has offered condolences to his Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras on the deadly wildfires near Athens, the PM’s office said.

“With deep sorrow I learned about the large-scale fires near Athens, which have caused dozens of deaths, injuries and enormous devastation. At this difficult time I express my deepest condolences and support to you, the families of the victims and the good people of Greece, wishing strengths and courage to overcome the consequences of the terrible disaster. I wish speedy recovery to the injured,” the Armenian Prime Minister said in part.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan