Armenia’s Diaspora Minister to visit Los Angeles, USA

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Minister of Diaspora Mkhitar Hayrapetyan will visit Los Angeles, USA at the end of July, the Consulate General of Armenia in LA reported.

“The Minister's intensive program will include a number of meetings with religious, political, cultural, benevolent and other institutions as well as individuals of a large and vibrant Armenian community of Los Angeles. M.Hayrapetyan will be holding a press conference to conclude his visit,” the Consulate General said.

The minister departed on his first foreign visit today, heading to Cyprus. During the visit the Armenian minister will meet with Photis Photiou, Presidential Commissioner for Humanitarian Issues and Overseas Cypriots. Hayrapetyan and Photiou will discuss issues concerning future Armenian-Cypriot cooperation over Diaspora affairs.

On July 26, Hayrapetyan will meet with President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades at the presidential palace, followed by the third trilateral Armenia-Cyprus-Greece Diaspora affairs meeting.

The working visit will be concluded July 27.

