Military transport vehicles discovered in MP Manvel Grigoryan’s compound have nothing to do with Artsakh’s army, says defense minister

STEPANAKERT, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. The military transport vehicles discovered in the mansion of MP Manvel Grigoryan, the retired general who is currently in pre-trial detention in Armenia on charges of embezzlement and theft, have nothing to do with the Artsakh military. All vehicles donated to the Artsakh Defense Army are under its management, defense minister of Artsakh Levon Mnatsakanyan said at a press conference on July 24.

“Philantropists have emphasized that they are donating the vehicles to the Yerkrapah Volunteers Union, in order for them to use the cars when organizing their work,” Mnatsakanyan said.

Manvel Grigoryan was the president of the Yerkrapah Union at the time of his arrest, and was soon ousted by the board. Grigoryan is accused in embezzling donations to the military, including food supplies.

Mnatsakanyan also emphasized that all doubts will disappear after court proceedings.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan