Nazarian Cooling Systems expands production with new investments

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. With the support of Business Armenia and an investment of $370,000, the Nazarian Cooling System expands its production.

Business Armenia team has visited the company and discussed prospects of future cooperation. The company that now produces, maintains, renovates and imports refrigerators has started its operations10 years ago by importing and with years of work it has turned into a producer. Today it is planning to export its products. The Nazarian Cooling System has already sent its first experimental batch to Georgia, Business Armenia said.

“We've started with a single specialist and currently have 40 employees. We represent a number of leading international brands and make cooling systems using high-quality components. Today we plan on entering foreign markets” mentioned the CEO of the company, Mr. Arvin Nazarian.

“With the new investments, the company plans to expand and produce ice-cream and beverage stand-fridges for the local market. Armenians now use the imported versions of such systems. We hope that next year locals will have Armenian made fridges” stated the CEO of Business Armenia, Mr. Armen Avak Avakian.

“The Nazarian Cooling System has participated in a number of expos and forums, received orders and signed partnership contracts. And from now on, the Armenian made cooling systems will not only compete in the Georgian market but also in that of Russia” said the Businessmen support team leader of Business Armenia, Mr. Hayk Mirzoyan.

For the Armenian and over 200 foreign partners, the Nazarian Cooling System has made fridges from small to large facilities, ensured the further maintenance of the cargo trucks after installing the systems on those.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan