Armenian embassy in Greece launches emergency hotline as wildfires rage

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. The Embassy of Armenia in Greece has launched a hotline in case of citizens of Armenians being among the affected by the wildfires.

“Hotline is open at the Embassy of Armenia to Greece regarding the information about Armenian citizens injured by the fire in Attica and other regions of Greece. In case of having any information related to the Armenian citizens please contact the Embassy by following hotline numbers: (+30) 2106831130 (+30) 6989479827”, the embassy said on Facebook.

At the moment there is no information about Armenian victims in the wildfires.

At least 50 people have died and 156 have been injured in forest fires raging near Athens, the Greek Civil Protection Agency said on Tuesday.

Earlier the Greek government put the death toll at 20.

According to ERT, many of the injured are in critical condition.

More than 700 have been rescued from beaches, where people had fled from the wildfires. Firefighters were able to contain only a part of the raging fires in the morning of July 24. Strong winds, which caused the fire to spread rapidly, have calmed down. Firefighting aircraft have been deployed to the area.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan