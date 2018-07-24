Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 July

President Sarkissian congratulates Uzbekistan counterpart on birthday


YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated his Uzbekistan counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the latter’s birthday, wishing good health and successes. Sarkissian also extended wishes of peace and prosperity to the people of Uzbekistan, the president’s office said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




