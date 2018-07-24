Lydian Armenia fires back at investigative bodies, news media for intentional defamation

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Lydian Armenia has expressed “confusion and anger” over the manipulation of its name in the official statement of the Investigative Committee on launching a criminal case on “intentional concealing of environmental pollution”, as well as the distortion of the information by certain media outlets.

“We hereby announce that Lydian Armenia has nothing to do with the criminal case and the individuals involved in it and it will seek that the people who are defaming the company’s name and business reputation are held accountable for under the law,” Lydian Armenia said in a statement.

It said that it views the Investigative Committee’s mentioning of its name in the statement to be an intentional black PR campaign. It says that it views the reports of certain media outlets who “presented the criminal case against officials of the nature protection ministry to be a criminal case against Lydian” to be also intentional, black PR.

“Lydian Armenia has never concealed any information from authorized bodies, and individuals involved in the management bodies of the company are certain that the company has adhered to all environmental requirements under Armenian legislation,” the statement said.

Lydian Armenia demanded news media to refute the inaccurate reporting, since the Investigative Committee has not initiated any such case against them.

“At the same time we expect investigative bodies to avoid unnecessary mentioning the name of the largest investor of the country in criminal cases which are initiated based upon the assumptions of private individuals, taking into account that such misleading reports are negatively impacting the rating of the company and the country in the international investment market,” Lydian Armenia said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan