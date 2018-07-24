Armenian-Italian Center, JICA: Culture Ministry actively cooperates with foreign embassies

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of Culture of Armenia has reached agreements with a number of foreign embassies for carrying out joint projects, minister Lilit Makunts told ARMENPRESS.

“Particularly, we made an agreement with the Ambassador of Georgia to carry out joint exchange programs relating to music and exhibitions. We are doing the JICA project with the Japanese Ambassador. This is very important for us. They’ve provided us with a grant in the form of equipment which will ensure the entire process of cultural value assessment and experimental works. Everything is mainly agreed upon, I believe we will signal the opening of the project within a month,” she said.

Makunts said the Armenian-Italian Cultural Center will be opened in August, where lectures will be organized, as well as exchange of expert and professional skills. The facility will be the first of its kind in the region to have a serious role in protection of monuments.

“We are cooperating with the French Ambassador within the framework of La Francophonie, with have consulted with the German Embassy about how to cooperate, for instance, in the literature area,” Makunts said.

“There are very different and interesting projects, which we will be able to gradually realize with time. A part of them has already been launched,” she said.

