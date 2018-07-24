Diaspora ministry introduces maximally open, transparent bidding process for programs

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of Diaspora carries out open, transparent and equal competitive policy in its tenders for programs, deputy minister Davit Sargsyan told ARMENPRESS, adding that they want to give a chance to all organizations who are planning to participate in the ministry’s bidding processes. The same policy goes for the Step Towards Home program’s bidding process. According to the latest data three organizations have submitted bids and the winner will be announced July 24.

“The lowest bidder will be declared the winner. Our goal is to ensure equal conditions in order for willing organizations to take part. Meaning to rule out arrangements, beforehand agreements….in order for the tender to be open, transparent, with equal conditions,” the deputy minister said.

The winner of the bidding process will provide the food, transportation, clothing and other items for the participants of the program. Sargsyan said they’ve calculated the spending with affordable prices, and the total value of the program is 46 million drams.

The Step Towards Home program has merged the previous two programs known as Ari Tun (Come Home) and Diaspora Summer School. Step Towards Home is an educational-introductory program designed for Armenians from the Diaspora aged 13-21. It will be held August 10-24. 500 Diaspora-Armenian children are expected to arrive for the program.

Participating children will be accommodated by hospitable families, one of them being Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s family. Sargsyan said many families have already expressed willingness to host the children and they only need 150 families more.

The program includes Armenian language classes, tours in Yerevan and to the provinces, tours to museums and historic-cultural monuments and many more.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan