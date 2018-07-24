LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-07-18

LONDON, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 23 July:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.30% to $2031.00, copper price up by 1.55% to $6099.00, lead price up by 0.59% to $2120.50, nickel price up by 1.92% to $13540.00, tin price up by 0.57% to $19435.00, zinc price up by 2.91% to $2583.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $70000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.