‘Firmness of border depends on viable community’: Minister Suren Papikyan visits Tavush province

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of territorial administration and development Suren Papikyan toured Tavush province together with governor Vahe Ghalumyan on July 21-22, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the tour the minister visited a number of enlarged, as well as bordering communities of the province.

Minister Papikyan held a consultation in Dilijan municipality with the community leader, the representatives of the city council and administrative region. Talking about tourism development in Dilijan, the minister said the existing huge tourism potential of the community should be used properly, and while implementing different business projects he highlighted the need to involve broad public circles.

Thereafter, the minister visited Haghtanak and Debedavan rural communities, talked to locals about their needs and problems.

At the end of the day minister Suren Papikyan visited bordering Berkaber community, met with acting community leader Argam Arzumanyan. “The firmness of the border depends on viable community. We should do everything so that the bordering community resident will not be away from his land and will be able to live and create there”, the minister said, adding that the bordering communities will always be in the government’s spotlight. During the meeting the minister discussed with the locals the community development opportunities, existing problems and ways to develop the community through possible investments.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan





