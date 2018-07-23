Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 July

Iran launches new air-to-air missiles production


YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. Iran inaugurated the production line of Fakoor air-to-air missiles on July 23 with the presence of Iranian defense minister Amir Hatami, IRNA reports.

The missiles are in accordance with the latest international technologies.

The minister said the missiles have been developed and will be produced in Iran.

“Many countries just import the technology but cannot improve it to make new version of the missile according to their needs, but Iran as a missile producer has the ability to do so”, the defense minister said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration