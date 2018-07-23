Iran launches new air-to-air missiles production

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. Iran inaugurated the production line of Fakoor air-to-air missiles on July 23 with the presence of Iranian defense minister Amir Hatami, IRNA reports.

The missiles are in accordance with the latest international technologies.

The minister said the missiles have been developed and will be produced in Iran.

“Many countries just import the technology but cannot improve it to make new version of the missile according to their needs, but Iran as a missile producer has the ability to do so”, the defense minister said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan