President Sahakyan, minister Minasyan discuss economic cooperation between Artsakh and Armenia

STEPANAKERT, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on July 23 received Armenia’s minister of economic development and investments Artsvik Minasyan, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

A range of issues related to the economic cooperation between the two Armenian states and the development of tourism were discussed during the meeting.

Artsakh Republic minister of economy and industrial infrastructures Levon Grigoryan, minister of culture, youth affairs and tourism Lernik Hovhannisyan attended the meeting.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan